Members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have assembled in Japan in protest as President Muhammadu Buhari visits the country, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Buhari is expected in Japan for the the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7).

“President Buhari will deliver Nigeria’s Statement during Plenary Session Three in which he will appraise Nigeria-Japan relations and takeaways from TICAD6,” Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina had said.

The event is billed for August 28th to 30th in Japan’s Yokohama with Buhari expected to return to Nigeria on the 31st.

Members of the pro-Biafra group were instructed by their leader Nnamdi Kanu to ensure that Buhari is molested during his visit to the Asian nation.

According to Kanu, Japanese laws do not encourage impostors (he claims that Buhari is one Jubril from Sudan) to parade in its country.

Also, he called on other Nigerians to come out en masse to ensure “Jubril” is arrested and handed over to Japanese Authorities for investigation.

This is coming on the heels of an assault on a former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu by IPOB members during a New Yam festival event in Nuremberg, Germany, at a New Yam festival event.

See photos of IPOB members waiting for Buhari’s arrival below:

Concise News had reported that Kanu wrote a letter to the Emperor of Japan Naruhito over his claim on impostor Jubril, the dual version of Buhari.

According to him, Buhari’s visit to Japan will desecrate the country’s royal throne.

The IPOB leader said: “the Nigerian President visit of the esteemed and revered throne of Chrysanthemum Emperor Naruhito of Japan, is a likely desecration of the Royal Palace in Tokyo.

“Yesterday August 24, 2019, I took the liberty of writing to the court of His Imperial Majesty of the most esteemed and revered Throne of Chrysanthemum Emperor Naruhito of Japan, on the likely desecration of the royal palace in Tokyo with the presence of Nigeria President.

“I most respectfully drew the attention of His Imperial Majesty to the damaging impact the presence of Nigeria President would have on the ancient values of the Japanese society that prides itself in upholding the highest standards of honour and probity.

“I equally requested the Emperor use his considerable standing as the symbol of Japan to demand an honest investigation into some of the issues we have raised over who the President is.”

It added: “IPOB planned campaign against Buhari and the request on the Japanese authorities we know are best placed to unravel and confirm the truth and the rude shock Nigeria is about to receive on a rude awakening over its President.”