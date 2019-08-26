The leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu is a coward, according to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Concise News understands that the leader of the pro-Biafra group had threatened to attack some governors of the South East.

Kanu’s IPOB members had attacked a former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu during a New Yam festival event in Germany.

But the PDP in a statement by its Chairman in Ebonyi State Onyekachi Nwebonyi on Monday, berated Kanu for threatening to attack governors of the South East.

The Ebonyi State chapter of the PDP in the statement, described the IPOB leader as being desperate.

“The threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB to attack the governors of the Southeast Geopolitical Zone and particularly, Ebonyi State governor, Engr. Chief David Umahi, whenever they travel abroad, is punk and cowardly,” the PDP said.

“It is a threat out of desperation by people who thought they could use the Biafra agenda for self-enrichment. Unfortunately, the shenanigan did not pay off on the home front, though the Igbos in the diaspora fall prey.

“IPOB is not fighting for the actualization of Biafra and the name of the organization suggests no such objective. Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the group is just out to make money from Igbo politicians and businessmen.

“He had thought he would get the governors and other politicians in the Southeast to be funding his activities but that was not happening. His recent approach of attacking Igbo politicians who travel abroad arose from that unmet expectation.”

According to the PDP, “He (Nnamdi Kanu) is not genuine in his agitation. There are valiant men at home who could support him if he is genuine, but he rather chose to rely on miscreants whom he can easily deceive.

“If Nnamdi Kanu is a genuine freedom fighter, he should have taken a cue from notable freedom fighters some of who even paid the supreme price for their course.”

He added: “Kanu should have stayed back to press home his demand for the emancipation of the marginalized people of Biafra. That is why I call him a coward. He should also remember that the Igbos are not the only people of Biafra.

“And again, mentioning the governor of Ebonyi State for attack abroad shows that what the group wants is far from the emancipation of the Igbo people.

“It is laughable that instead of Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB to direct their vengeance of the Operation Python Dance 2 towards President Buhari and the Nigerian Army, they ungratefully and cowardly chose to attack the very persons that saw to it that Kanu was released from prison. That is really cowardly and barbaric.

“Governor Umahi is not a governor that junkets foreign lands ignoring his people. The transformation he has given Ebonyi State clearly shows that if all the governors of the Southeast had acted in the same way over the years, the region would have been a destination of some sort by now.

“The infrastructural development going on in Ebonyi State is a clear indication that Governor Umahi does not deserve unfair treatment by any group whatsoever.”