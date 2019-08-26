Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Regrets Attack On Ekweremadu (See Why)

Legal adviser to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Vincent Obeta, has regretted the attack on former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu by IPOB members in Germany, Concise News reports.

Ekweremmadu was attacked in Nuremberg, Germany, and the group further threatened to attack Southeast governors and other Igbo leaders anywhere abroad.

Obeta, who spoke at Christ Redemption Church on the Enugu Campus of the University of Nigeria (UNN), said Ekweremadu played a vital role during the struggle for Kanu’s release.

He noted that when he secured Kanu’s bail from the Magistrates’ and High Courts, he envisaged it would be difficult for Kanu to be released despite the court order but most Igbo leaders he called did not listen to him, hence he approached Ekweremadu.

Obeta said: “Once I got the bails at the Magistrates’ and High Court, it was obvious that the Federal Government would not release Nnamdi Kanu or obey the court judgment in that respect.

“I became very frustrated and resorted to Igbo leaders but most of the persons I reached out to did not listen to me until I contacted Ekweremadu and he agreed to help.”

Ekweremadu’s Germany attack was stage-managed, says Ogah

Meanwhile, Comrade Chinedu Ogah, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state has alleged that the attack on Senator Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany was stage-managed just to attract public sympathy.

Ogah, while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki, on Saturday, August 24, maintained that a personality like Ekweremadu should have travelled with not less than five personal aides on such important festival who would have guarded him from the unfortunate incident.

The APC chieftain further painted a dramatic picture of the video of the attack saying that if the attack was not stage-managed, Ekweremadu should have run to his standby car and zoom off having noticed an unhealthy environment instead of running around “as if it was a moonlight drama.”

According to him, it was ridiculous that even the driver who conveyed Ekweremadu to the venue was inside the car while the former deputy Senate president was still being pursued around by the mob.