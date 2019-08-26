The presidency has denied reports that members of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) attacked President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan.

Concise News reports that there have been stories flying around social media that members of the pro-Biafra group harrassed Buhari while in Japan.

However, a statement by Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina, urged Nigerians to regard such stories as fake.

“Nigerians at home & in the Diaspora are urged to disregard concocted stories, backed with spurious visuals, of any protest or harassment of the President & his team,” the statement said.

“It is the stock-in-trade of hate mongers, who do not realize that the rest of Nigerians have left them far behind.

“President Buhari will make his presence at the 7th Tokyo Int’l Conference on African Development (TICAD7) count for Nigeria, and no scare-mongering or sabre-rattling will detract from the outing.”

Earlier today, this news medium reported that IPOB members had assembled in Japan in protest as President Buhari visits the country, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Buhari landed Japan for the the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7).

“President Buhari will deliver Nigeria’s Statement during Plenary Session Three in which he will appraise Nigeria-Japan relations and takeaways from TICAD6,” Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina had said.

The event is billed for August 28th to 30th in Japan’s Yokohama with Buhari expected to return to Nigeria on the 31st.

Members of the pro-Biafra group were instructed by their leader Nnamdi Kanu to ensure that Buhari is molested during his visit to the Asian nation.

According to Kanu, Japanese laws do not encourage impostors (he claims that Buhari is one Jubril from Sudan) to parade in its country.

Also, he called on other Nigerians to come out en masse to ensure “Jubril” is arrested and handed over to Japanese Authorities for investigation.