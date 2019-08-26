There seems to be an answered prayer for the viewers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 show as a result of Gedoni’s eviction from the ‘pepper dem’ house, Concise News understands.

The fashion designer and his lover, Khafi, have over time stirred reactions on social media, as a result of their frequent engagement in sex.

Gedoni’s journey in the Big Brother house ended in Sunday, August 25, for having one of the lowest number of votes.

Speaking on his interest for Khafi, the Cross River man stated that he fell in love with her because of her energy and passion.

But Khafi has said she felt lonely after the eviction and also thanked him for being there for her.

On hearing this, tweeps stormed the BBNaija comment section to react.

Below are some comments gathered:

Thanks giving prayer for khaffi….🙏🙏🙏…. to be announce soon.

Venue and time…😁😁God has finally answered our prayer over her…..now her game will be back on track

Only if she knows what God has done for her….she will be dancing and praising God by now. …..mchewwwww. — OLABISI OYEDOKUN (@bissysummy) August 25, 2019

And this Khafi didn't take a cue from what Ebuka was asking about Gedoni and Venita.. We die here. So irritating.. If only you knew how we have saved you from future drama between those two and you. Hhmm love is indeed blind — Sweet Alexis (@lexia_le) August 25, 2019

Instead of you to dey tank your God say that wizard don leave you, you are there feeling lonely. Get sense o — Stellamarrisofficial (@yellowmarris) August 25, 2019

So Khafi would rather support a man rather than being all ‘Team Women’. Didn’t she say she’s an avid supporter of women? Now she’s contradicting herself all for a guy who doesn’t even want her nor cared to defend her. It’s so disappointing to see this. — Karabo (@_King_Kara) August 25, 2019

Keep crying over a man that doesn't give a hoot about you. Please you can volunteer to follow him next week so you can continue your "love" outside. — Phatee Abdullahi (@phatsals) August 25, 2019

You are not lonely. There are more than 10hms. Say the truth, say you will miss SEX. #BBNaija — Kevo (@kevo_kevolala) August 25, 2019

I swear if only this girl go get sense — ✨Rakel✨ (@rakelrakie) August 25, 2019

This kind Khafi sef….

Aunty with 60mil u can buy any boyfriend u want in naija, and even get change. #BBNaija — finegirlfreda (@fredafantasy) August 25, 2019