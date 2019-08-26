Khafi and Gedoni (osurce: Twitter)
Khafi and Gedoni (Image courtesy: Africa Magic)

There seems to be an answered prayer for the viewers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 show as a result of Gedoni’s eviction from the ‘pepper dem’ house, Concise News understands.

The fashion designer and his lover, Khafi, have over time stirred reactions on social media, as a result of their frequent engagement in sex.

Gedoni’s journey in the Big Brother house ended in Sunday, August 25, for having one of the lowest number of votes.

Speaking on his interest for Khafi, the Cross River man stated that he fell in love with her because of her energy and passion.

But Khafi has said she felt lonely after the eviction and also thanked him for being there for her.

On hearing this, tweeps stormed the BBNaija comment section to react.

