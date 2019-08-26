Winner of Big Brother Africa season 5 Uti Nwachukwu has tipped Mercy to win the “Pepper Dem” edition of BBNaija.

He reacted to the high vote for the Abuja-based Nigerian after she was put up for possible eviction, insisting she’s the one to beat.

The television personality congratulated Mercy in advance and urged the rest would-be finalists to manage their positions.

“Omooo!!! No contest !!! #Mercy is DEFINITELY winning this year,” he tweeted.

“congratulations in Advance!! The rest peeps and their fans can fight for 2nd to 5th position.”

Nwachukwu had taken to Twitter to lament about all the housemates, arguing that the “pepper dem” housemates were relying on what former housemates did.