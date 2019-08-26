Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Monday, August 26, 2019.

Gedoni has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 house. Concise News understands that this was made known after host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu called his name as the person who had the second to the least vote.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 contestant Jackye has been evicted from the “Pepper Dem” show. Show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced her eviction after scaring Frodd and Mike. After calling Jackye to the stage, the 23-year-old Nigerian stated that her challenge in the house was the people who surrounded her.

Mercy Eke and Ike, the couple in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 had a heated argument that left fans unsettled. Concise News reports that they insulted themselves during the face-off that took place after the Saturday night party.

Overseer of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house, Biggie, has issued strikes to Mercy and Tacha for disobeying house rules. Concise News understands that Big Brother gave the strike on Sunday evening prior to the eviction show.

