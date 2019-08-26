For the first time, Big Brother Naija housemate Khafi has won the Head of House challenge, less than 24 hours after the eviction of her lover, Gedoni, was evicted from “Pepper Dem” house.

Concise News understands that by virtue of this feat, the UK-Nigerian will lead the house for this week and cannot be nominated for the next round of eviction.

The Head of House challenge started on Monday with a brief for the Pepper Dem Gang to pair up first. Seven pairs were formed.

Mercy was paired with Venita, Khafi and Cindy, Omashola and Elozonam, Mike and Ike, Frodd and Esther, Seyi and Tacha; Sir Dee and Diane.

The Head of House Challenge was played in two rounds.

The first round was a game of the ‘fastest hands’ saw the Pepper Dem Gang standing in pairs and make a quick grab of the die placed on the stool in front of them.

At the end of this Challenge, Seven Housemates (Venita, Ike, Frodd, Seyi, Khafi, Omashola and Sir Dee) emerged winners and proceeded to the next round.

NAN reports that the second round of the HoH Challenge was a Game of speed and intellect.

Housemates were asked to replicate a coloured patterned square and the first person to complete it would go on to become the HoH.

Venita was the first to be sent off for an incorrect replica before Khafi was crowned the winner for building the best replica in record time.

As is custom, Khafi earned herself the immunity privilege for the week, 250 Bet9ja coins, bonus coins for her team – The Legends.

She decided to share the bedroom privilege with Tacha, explaining that Gedoni, whom she would have loved to share it with had been evicted.