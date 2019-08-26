BBNaija 2019: Ike Replaces Cindy With Omashola

Week eight veto power winner, Ike, has used his authority to save a fellow BBNaija housemate, Omashola from the week eviction.

Omashola was up for eviction after his team, “Legend” lost their game which made everyone of them eligible.

Being the contestant who won the veto power game, Big Brother gave him the chance to save somebody from the team and replace with anyone from his end.

After saving the Delta born, the US-based Nigerian replaced Cindy with the person he has saved from week eight eviction.

Concise News had reported that after rigorous session, Ike has won the Veto Power Game Of Chance.

The housemates were given 12 illustration cards to observe before the task commenced.

Their challenge was to guess the shape that was in the provided envelope selected by the Ninja and the housemate with the right card wins the Veto Power title.

After the first trial, all the housemates lost the shape except Ike and Frodd.

Meanwhile, Frodd and Ike both selected the pentagon-shaped card which matched what was in the envelope, making them the last men standing.

This left Frodd and Ike in the battle of shapes, which went on for three rounds, with neither of them correctly matching the Ninja’s card, after a long quest.

For winning the game, Ike got a reward of the Veto Power Holder badge, 100 Bet9ja Coins and the privilege to save and replace a housemate nominated for possible eviction on Monday, August 26.