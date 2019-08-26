Week eight veto power winner, Ike, has used his authority to save Omashola from eviction this week in the Big Brother Naija 2019.

Omashola was put up for possible eviction after his team, “Legend”, lost their game.

Being the contestant who won the veto power game, Big Brother gave him the chance to save a housemate from the team and replace with anyone from his end.

After saving Omashola, the US-based Nigerian replaced him with Cindy.

Ike won the Veto Power Game Of Chance on Sunday, after the housemates were given 12 illustration cards to observe before the task commenced.

Their challenge was to guess the shape that was in the provided envelope selected by the Ninja and the housemate with the right card wins the Veto Power title.

After the first trial, all the housemates lost the shape except Ike and Frodd.

Meanwhile, Frodd and Ike both selected the pentagon-shaped card which matched what was in the envelope, making them the last men standing.

This left Frodd and Ike in the battle of shapes, which went on for three rounds, with neither of them correctly matching the Ninja’s card, after a long quest.