After rigorous session, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Ike has won the Veto Power Game Of Chance, Concise News reports.

The housemates were given 12 illustration cards to observe before the task commenced.

Their challenge was to guess the shape that was in the provided envelope selected by the Ninja and the housemate with the right card wins the Veto Power title.

After the first trial, all the housemates lost the shape except Ike and Frodd.

Meanwhile, Frodd and Ike both selected the pentagon-shaped card which matched what was in the envelope, making them the last men standing.

This left Frodd and Ike in the battle of shapes, which went on for three rounds, with neither of them correctly matching the Ninja’s card, after a long quest.

For winning the game, Ike got a reward of the Veto Power Holder badge, 100 Bet9ja Coins and the privilege to save and replace a housemate nominated for possible eviction on Monday, August 26.