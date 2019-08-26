Shortly after the live eviction show on Sunday, August 26, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates engaged in gossip sessions, Concise News reports.

Gedoni and Jackye’s journey in the house ended on Sunday after garnering least number of votes.

Following the announcement of Gedoni’s eviction, he surprisingly went on his knees, appearing to be a sign of appreciation.

Elozonam, who seemed tickled by Gedoni’s awkward reaction, told Diane and Sir Dee about his thoughts on it, saying “Gedoni put on a great performance last night.”

According to him, Gedoni going on his knees after his eviction was announced was a way of saying, “Thank goodness I escaped the drama Ebuka’s questions would have caused me tonight.”

Consenting to Elozonam’s thoughts, Sir Dee said Gedoni wasn’t the only one putting up a show, “Venita also performed for us oo,” he said.

Sir Dee stated that Gedoni was definitely not going to escape Khafi’s wrath as a result of Venita’s interference in their relationship, adding that he sometimes he thought her secret Task and mission was to scatter the ships in the house.

He further disclosed to Elozonam and Diane that Khafi has had conversation with him on how hurt she felt regarding the situation.

On her part, Diane said Venita also tried coming in as a third party in Ike and Mercy’s relationship. “Ike didn’t allow it because he was aware of her games,” Diane said.

Trying to justify what she said, Diane added that Venita might just be innocently playing with everyone on the same level.