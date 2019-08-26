Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host Ebuka Obi-Uchwedu has apologised to fans over the strike issued to housemate Tacha on Sunday August 26, Concise News reports.

Biggie had issued Tacha a strike for severally disobeying the rules of the house in her area of disposition,after which he showed her some of the videos of her wrongdoings.

Referencing Article 14, rule one, Biggie said she had always appeared rude to the authorities of the show, as much as she had always given rude replies when questioned.

Not pleased with the strike, fans of the controversial housemate took to their Twitter handles to attack Ebuka, blaming him for the strikes.

Reacting to the criticisms, Ebuka noted that he was not responsible for calling shots or making all the decisions.

He tweeted, “I never know whether to be flattered or bemused that on a show run by EndemolShine, MultiChoice, Mnet, Deloitte and Red Pepper Productions, people actually think that I call the shots & make all the decisions.

“Unfortunately guys, I’m just an employee. Make una nor vex.#BBNaija” he added.

Just recently, Ebuka was criticized for putting Jackye on the spot during a live eviction show when he confronted her for accusing Tacha of using jazz.

View his tweet below: