The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show has again taken a new twist, with the dissolution of the ‘team Cruisetopia’ and ‘The Icons’ Concise News reports.

With fourteen contestants left in the competition, Biggie dissolved the teams, after which two new ones were created namely: team Enigma and The Legends.

The selection process saw the housemates select coloured stickers from the clearly marked ‘male’ and ‘female’ hats.

Once they selected a card, they revealed the contents of their pick and walked over to the marked rectangular areas in the Arena, in relation to the selected colour.

At the end of this exercise, there were seven Housemates in each coloured rectangle. With seven Housemates in each team.

Interestingly, the ‘pepper dem’ house couples fell in the same team with their partners.

Housemates belonging to team Enigma are Seyi, Elozonam, Diane, Mike Cindy, Ike and Mercy.

While Venita, Tacha, Khafi, Frodd, Esther, Sir Dee and Omashola belong to ‘the legend’