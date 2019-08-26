Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) has prophetically declared that this week will lead to the fulfillment of peoples desires.

Concise News understands that Apostle Suleman is the founder of the Omega Fire Ministries with its headquarters in Auchi, Edo State.

According to the fiery-preaching clergyman who noted this on his social media handle, the new week will produce outstanding results.

“This week shall trigger the fulfillment of all your heart desires..many shall look for you to bless you,” he said. When others are sitting you will be standing; when they are standing you will be outstanding and when they are outstanding,you will stand out in Jesus name.”