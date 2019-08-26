Another member of the arrested kidnap Kingpin, Hamisu ‘Wadume’ Balla has been arrested in Wukari area of Taraba State, Concise News reports.

It was gathered that the home of suspect simply identified as ‘Uche’ was busted in the early hours by a detachment of operatives from the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) drawn from units across the country.

This latest arrest now makes it six members of the gang in custody of the police with several arms recovered.

The team also recovered thirteen vehicles and identified over twenty houses allegedly owned by the kingpin.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, who leads the IRT, presented the gang leader Hamisu Balla before a military investigative panel for interrogations last week.

Submission of a report by the 7-man investigative panel to the Chief of Defence Staff is expected to take place on Monday.