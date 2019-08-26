Former lawmaker, Senator Magnus Abe has warned the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, against fuelling fresh crisis in the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State.

Abe, who issued the warning while hosting some social media influencers in Port Harcourt, said the actions of Amaechi, which cost the party to lose out of the 2019 General elections were about to re-occur.

The Senator, therefore, stressed that his faction of the APC will not accept the call for congress by Amaechi.

Abe said, “The Minister of Transportation on assuming office and the first thing he did was to announce congress in Rivers APC. And I ask myself, this was the same kind of behavior that led the party to where it is.

“Everybody in Nigeria knows that the origin of crisis in APC was from the congress and how the congress was handled.

“And now, he’s announcing another congress. What congress is he announcing? Is he the chairman of the party. Is he the National Working Committee of the party, is he the court?

“What kind of a leader grows a party like that. We will not accept that congress.”

Reacting to Abe’s comments, Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi queried why the immediate past senator representing Rivers South-East, Sen. Magnus Abe has started showing early signs of apprehension for the forthcoming congresses of the APC in Rivers State.

Amaechi in a statement by his media office also wondered why Senator Abe resorted to name-calling and uncouth language to describe the planned congresses announced by the Minister to his supporters.

“I addressed my supporters to go home and prepare for congresses, I didn’t give them any date and time, and those are the responsibility of the national secretariat.

“Senator Magnus Abe has no reason to be afraid of congress; he should tell his supporters to also prepare for congresses of the party in the state since he says he is very popular. A popular politician should be very happy anytime congress is on the table,” Amaechi declared.

Rotimi Amaechi had announced to his supporters during the reception in Abuja that followed his inauguration as a second term Minister that they should begin to prepare themselves for congresses as part of rebuilding and repositioning the party in Rivers State.