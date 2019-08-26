Gernot Rohr has admitted that the love Nigerians have for him makes its hard for him to quit his job as the Super Eagles coach.

Rohr was appointed as the team’s coach in 2016 and led Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup in Russia as well as the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) where they finished third.

They were reports that Rohr who has one year left in his contract with the Eagles will leave the team after the 2019 AFCON.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) believes he has done enough to retain his job and will even send him on a refresher course in Germany.

Speaking about his future with the Nigerian side, Rohr said: “We have difference between Francophone countries and Anglophone countries but I didn’t have any problem adapting (in Nigeria) because I was welcomed by everybody, not only in the team but the staff, and also from Nigerians.

“When I go out, I feel this love, I feel it everywhere. The only people I don’t feel this love from, there is only one category especially after the AFCON, and you know who it is.

“But everywhere, if it is here or in other places, I feel this love, this is a reason for me, which makes it very hard to leave because there is human relationship which is important also.

“This is the most passionate (job) because the passion around me is giving me also the passion, enthusiasm and desire to do well.

“This job here is very different because we speak English, which I did not speak for a long time, since my school time. But I have learnt back quickly; the mentality is also different.”

Champions League: Nigerian Clubs Suffer Mixed Fortune

Meanwhile, in the CAF Champions League, it was one win and defeat for Nigerian clubs over the weekend.

At the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Kano Pillars slumped to a 0-2 loss to hosts Asante Kotoko of Ghana for a 3-4 aggregate defeat in the CAF Champions League on Sunday.

A goal each from Kelvin Andoh and Emmamuel Gyamfi was enough to see Asante Kotoko advance to the second preliminary round of the competition.

Kano Pillars had won the first leg in Kano 3-2.

On the other hand, in Aba, Enyimba International Football Club on Sunday advanced to the second preliminary round of the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League after a 5-0 win over Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso.

Concise News reports that the Aba-based side qualified 5-1 aggregate after having lost the first leg tie 0-1 about a fortnight earlier.