Nigeria thrashed Algeria 3-0 in the semi-final of the ongoing African Games in Morocco, ending their 12-year wait for a spot in the final of the event.

Nigeria won the competition twice but has failed to reach the final stage since 2007, when the women team last won in Algiers.

Nigeria’s victory came courtesy of two goals from Cynthia Aku and one from Zainab Olapade.

The Falconets will play either Cameroon or Morroco in the final.