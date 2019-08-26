This is a compilation of the advanced 2019 Week 8 UK football pools fixtures, games, matches, LKO, EKO and panel across all division this weekend.

There are only three pool fixtures for Sunday and they are Arsenal vs Tottenham at number one, Everton vs Wolves: number 5 and Rangers vs Celtic at number 48.

Advertise With Us

In the first division, nine matches are on the coupon for this weekend’s UK pools fixtures and there is only one LKO (Burnley vs Liverpool).

The Week 8 fixture does not have any EKO game, or even panel

Week 8 2019 UK Football Pools Fixtures, Results, Matches, Games

Below are the 2019 Week 8 pool fixtures to enable you to forecast for your sure draws when the results are out:

WEEK 8 – UK 2019/2020; 31-Aug-2019

# Advance Coupon Fixtures Result Status
1 Arsenal         Tottenham Sunday
2 Burnley         Liverpool LKO
3 Chelsea         Sheff Utd.
4 Crystal P.         Aston V.
5 Everton         Wolves Sunday
6 Leicester         Bournemouth
7 Man City         Brighton
8 Newcastle         Watford
9 West Ham         Norwich
10 Birmingham         Stoke
11 Brentford         Derby
12 Leeds         Swansea
13 Luton         Huddersfield
14 Millwall         Hull
15 Nott’m For.         Preston
16 Reading         Charlton
17 Sheff Wed.         Q.P.R.
18 West Brom         Blackburn
19 Wigan         Barnsley
20 Accrington         Milton K.D.
21 Wimbledon         Wycombe
22 Blackpool         Portsmouth
23 Burton A.         Bristol R.
24 Bury         Doncaster
25 Gillingham         Bolton
26 Ipswich         Shrewsbury
27 Lincoln         Fleetwood
28 Oxford Utd.         Coventry
29 Peterboro         Sunderland
30 Rotherham         Tranmere
31 Southend         Rochdale
32 Crawley         Cheltenham
33 Crewe         Bradford C.
34 Exeter         Mansfield
35 Forest G.         Newport Co.
36 Northampton         Plymouth
37 Oldham         Colchester
38 Port Vale         Cambridge U.
39 Salford C.         Leyton O.
40 Scunthorpe         Carlisle
41 Stevenage         Macclesfield
42 Swindon         Morecambe
43 Walsall         Grimsby
44 Aberdeen         Ross County
45 Hearts         Hamilton
46 Livingston         St Mirren
47 Motherwell         Hibernian
48 Rangers         Celtic Sunday
49 St Johnstone         Kilmarnock