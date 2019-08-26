Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has denied giving notorious kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, better known as Wadume, Six Million Naira during the 2019 governorship election.

Concise News had reported that Wadume alleged that he defrauded some politicians, including the governor of Taraba state, who allegedly gave him N6 million.

However, the governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan-Abu, says he was never a victim of Wadume’s duplicity and never lost money to his antics.

He urged the general public to discard and disregard Wadume’s confessions on the alleged defrauding, and only see them as the rantings of a drowning criminal.

According to the statement, governor Ishaku has never met the kidnap suspect and would not even recognise him if they were to meet.

Ishaku used the forum to commend security agencies for promptly arresting Hamisu Bala who is the reason behind the dastardly murder of three police officers and one other person in Ibi earlier this month.

He also urged security agencies to expand their dragnet to all the nooks and crannies of Taraba State where the accomplices of Wadume and other criminal gangs may still be hiding to arrest them and bring them to book.