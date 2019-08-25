No fewer than 23 Nigerians are on death row in Saudi Arabia due to drug-related offenses, Concise News has learned.

The suspects were said to have concealed narcotic substance in their rectum, an act that contravenes Saudi Arabia’s narcotic and psychotropic substances rules.

Saudi government on Saturday said in a statement that the suspects were arrested between 2016 and 2017 at King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, and Prince Muhammad Bin Abdu-Aziz International Airport, Madinah.

The offence, which is punishable by death, is the latest after Saudi authorities executed Kudirat Afolabi for drug trafficking and Saheed Sobade, another Nigerian, reportedly nabbed with 1,183 grams of cocaine in Jeddah.

Nigerian govt warns citizens Against taking drugs to Saudi Arabia

The Nigerian government had, in July, warned intending Muslim pilgrims against to resist any temptation to take hard drugs to Saudi Arabia. Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, gave the warning during the 2019 Hajj exercise. The presidential aide reminded the pilgrims that taking hard drugs attracted death penalty in the Asian country. Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement by NIDCOM Head of Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said despite repeated warnings and workshops for intending pilgrims, it was disheartening that some Nigerians still ran foul of Saudi Arabia law. She recalled that some Nigerians caught with hard drugs in the last few years were still on death row in the country, pleading with pilgrims to shun the shameful act.

