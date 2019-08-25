No fewer than 23 Nigerians are on death row in Saudi Arabia due to drug-related offenses, Concise News has learned.
The suspects were said to have concealed narcotic substance in their rectum, an act that contravenes Saudi Arabia’s narcotic and psychotropic substances rules.
Saudi government on Saturday said in a statement that the suspects were arrested between 2016 and 2017 at King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, and Prince Muhammad Bin Abdu-Aziz International Airport, Madinah.
The offence, which is punishable by death, is the latest after Saudi authorities executed Kudirat Afolabi for drug trafficking and Saheed Sobade, another Nigerian, reportedly nabbed with 1,183 grams of cocaine in Jeddah.