What N-Power Said Regarding 'New Application Portal'

The Official Twitter account of N-Power on Sunday asked volunteers to disregard reports about the scheme taking new applications, Concise News reports.

In a tweet responding to beneficiaries’ query on new portal for registration, the scheme advised interested Nigerian youths to stay tuned to their verified social media channels for updates.

As soon as we are able to. You will be the first to know https://t.co/KuPPSBHHDv — N-Power (@npower_ng) August 25, 2019

No it is not open yet sir. https://t.co/k0Ei0tyr7T — N-Power (@npower_ng) August 25, 2019

Waiting is an integral part of the journey of life. We assure you that everything we promised will be done. Now what will you do #WhileYouWait? https://t.co/JZS34sxLve — N-Power (@npower_ng) August 25, 2019

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.

Two batches have been recruited since the launch of the programme in 2016. Curious Nigerian youths are expectant of another job opening concerning the scheme.

What Afolabi Imoukhuede Said Following Re-appointment

In related news, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, Afolabi Imoukhuede has said that his re-appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari is a call to national duty which he must heed and carry out with all diligence and commitment.

“One must be proud to serve his fatherland and I am deeply humbled that the President has deemed it fit to allow me to continue this onerous responsibility of creating jobs for our teeming young population,” Imoukhuede said last week.

Speaking further, the Edo-born technocrat stated: “I am committed to the implementation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s programme of job creation and youth empowerment and I thank the President for this unique opportunity.”