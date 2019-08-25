The Chairman of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has promised to get justice for the family of the Nigerian medical doctor who was killed in Ukraine last week.

Dabiri-Erewa made the promise when she paid a condolence visit to the mother of Gbolade Ejemai in Egbeda, Lagos State on Saturday.

Concise News reports that final year medical student of Kharkov International Medical University, was allegedly murdered by a 36-year-old Ukrainian and mother of two, Victoria Popvrako.

During the visit to the family, Dabiri-Erewa assured the bereaved that their son will not die in vain.

She said: “We have written to the Ukrainian police and their foreign affairs ministry to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

“If they have not been investigating (such gruesome killing of Nigerians) before, with this one, they will begin to investigate.

“This is a government that believes every Nigerian matter, and we want to assure you that your son will get justice even in death.”

On Tuesday, the commission had reported that Nigerian embassy in Ukraine engaged with both the host ministry of foreign affairs and the police department in Kharkiv over the tragic incident.

Concise News understands that Ejemai was honoring an invitation to Popvrako’s house to iron things out, where he was said to have been stabbed twice in the stomach, and then hit with a hammer on the head, by her dad. He later died at the hospital.

30-year-old Ejemai was dating one Victoria Luganska, also a Ukrainian national, and Popvrako is a scorned ex.

He informed Victoria of his visit to sort things out with Popvrako once and for all, not knowing that she planned to kill him.