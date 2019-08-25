Simi Lauds Ikeja Electricity

One of Nigeria’s A-list singer, Simi has applauded Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (EKDC) for providing a week long power supply in her area, Magodo.

Concise News understands that it is a disbelief as she and her axis resident have enjoyed electricity over a week following the signing of the Premium Power Agreement.

The deal initiative is a power purchase agreement under the Willing Buyer, Willing Seller initiative issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

It entails a commitment to specific service level standards while the customer agrees to pay a tariff that is above the current MYTO tariff.

At the contract signing ceremony, two weeks ago, the chief operating officer of Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan, expressed confidence in the success of the trend-setting agreement which she noted was in line with the FG’s “willing seller, willing buyer” policy.

In her reaction to the developed lighting system, the “Joro” crooner gave a high remark to the power company, saying, “Guys. We’ve had light for over a week. I don’t know what to do.”

Guys. We've had light for over a week.

I don't know what to do. — Simi (@SympLySimi) August 25, 2019

Speaking on the improved power supply, a resident of the Estate, Innocent Nwankwo, expressed satisfaction at the level of supply they are currently getting from Ikeja Electric.

“We currently enjoy 24 hours supply and we believe this initiative is giving us value. We have a mixed development in Magodo estate. There are those who operate business and there are residential,” he said.

“We all need adequate supply, And we were able to agree on this. In my opinion, if other communities shows interest I think Ikeja Electric can replicate this initiative.”

Another resident, Adewale Anthony, also pointed out that initiatives such as Premium Power will enhance growth and economic development within the community.

“What we really want is now possible – and that is constant power that enables us to use it when we need it. By giving us the opportunity to enter into this agreement, we were able to make a choice of what we want in terms of supply availability,” he said

“Since the signing of the contract, we have been enjoying the supply.”