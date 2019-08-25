Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani says Southern Nigeria may lose the 2023 presidency if the South-East and South-West are not united on one candidate for the election.

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said he would continue to advocate that those in power to respect the principles of rotational power.

Sani made this known in Abuja on Saturday at an interactive session organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, FCT Council.

Sani said the ruling class was unyielding to the idea of rotational presidency and that it would take only a united South to win the 2023 presidential poll.

He said, “It will be unfair for other sections of the country if one section uses its topographical or demographic advantage to hold onto power, knowing full well that it was not the topography or demographic advantage that delivered them power.

“Rotation of power is what I prescribe and stand for, whether that power goes to the South-East or South-West, it is dependent on the people of the South.

“What I will say is that there is a possibility of producing a northern as President in 2023 if the South-East and the South-West remain divided in their resolve on the governance of the country.

“It is this division that will be exploited by those who are proposing the issue of competence.”

Sani said the direction of power did not depend on individuals’ views but that it would be decided by the political blocs contending for the presidency in 2023.

He added, “If power moves to the South-East, it will be the final defeat of secessionists and also a formal end to the Nigerian civil war.”