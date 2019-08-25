Forward Sergio Aguero bagged a brace as Champions Manchester City moved next to leaders Liverpool in the Premier League after spanking hosts Bournemouth 3-1 on Sunday.

Aguero netted the opener in the 15th minute, turning Kevin de Bruyne’s cross into the bottom left corner from eight yards.

England international Raheem Sterling made it 2-0 in the 43rd minute, as he flicked a shot beyond Aaron Ramsdale after a beautiful David Silva pass.

But the Cherries pulled one back before the break through Harry Wilson, whose superb 25-yard free-kick raised hopes of a fight-back.

However, the champions remained in control and got another goal.

Aguero found the back of the net in the 63rd minute for City’s third, finishing from 10 yards to record his 400th career goal.

As a result, Bournemouth drop to 10th place.

“We did have our chances and that’s the frustrating thing,” Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said.

“Compare this game to our previous encounters against Manchester City, and that’s the most we’ve created by a long way. We were a constant menace to them physically, but it was a really tough afternoon – we really had to dig in for long spells.”

Liverpool maintain lead

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored twice as the Reds on Saturday thrashed Arsenal 3-1 to maintain their position at the top of the English Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s men maintained their 100 per cent record in the process as Arsenal, the only other side in the top flight to win their first two games, succumbed at Anfield.

