Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted chances of thunderstorms and rains across the country on Monday.

Nimet’s weather outlook predicted thunderstorms over Northern cities of Maiduguri, Damaturu, Dutse, Katsina and Bauchi in the morning hours.

It further predicted more prospects for thunderstorms over the region as the day progressed.

The agency forecast day and night temperatures of the cities to be 30 to 32 degree Celsius and 19 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Cental states, cloudy conditions are expected over this region with chances of thunderstorms/rains over Mambila plateau axis in the morning hours.

“In the afternoon/evening hours, there are prospects of rains over the region. Day and night temperatures are expected to be 24 to 31 degree Celsius and 18 to 23 degree Celsius,” it said

NiMet envisaged cloudy conditions over Southern states in the morning hours.

It further predicted chances of moderate rains over the region later in the day with day and night temperatures at 27 to 30 degree Celsius and 18 to 23 degree Celsius respectively.