Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Sunday, August 25th, 2019.
1. Presidency Explains Abba Kyari’s Role In Buhari Govt
The Presidency has said that the role of Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, remains the same in the President’s first term. Media aide to the President Garba Shehu disclosed this in a statement on Saturday. President Buhari had told his 43 ministers at the end of a retreat on Tuesday that they should channel all requests for meetings with him through Kyari.
2. APC Gave Me N13m For 2019 Presidential Election – Wadume
Notorious Kidnap Kingpin Hamisu Bala, better known as Wadume, on Saturday alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) gave him N13 million for the February 23 presidential election. He also reportedly said he defrauded some politicians, including Darius Ishaku, governor of Taraba state, who allegedly gave him N6 million. Wadume, who said he dropped out of school after junior secondary education, made this shocking revelation about his criminal activities with Saturday Sun.
3. Ekweremadu Attacked For Abusing Igbo Attire In Germany – Biafra Group
Former Deputy Senate President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu was attacked by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for abusing the Igbo attire, Concise News understands. This news medium gathered that The Biafra National Youth League (BNYL) revealed this on Saturday while describing the Igbo attire as ‘the Lion Head Attire’. A lot of reasons had emerged even from the Nnamdi Kanu-led IPOB as to why the lawmaker was physically assaulted in Germany.
4. What APC Said About Giving Wadume N13m For 2019 Election
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied giving Notorious Kidnap Kingpin, Hamisu Bala, better known as Wadume, N13 million for the February 23 presidential election. Concise News had reported that Wadume also alleged that he defrauded some politicians, including governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, who allegedly gave him N6 million during the election. But in a statement on Saturday, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, said his party did not have a budget for thugs in the last general election.
5. EFCC Vows To Manhunt ‘Yahoo Boys’ Indicted By FBI
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it will begin immediate manhunt on Nigerians indicted by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for a variety of scams and online fraud cases in the US. Concise News learned that the fraudsters based in Nigeria were involved in a series of coordinated internet scams running into billions of dollars obtained from victims in the United States and other parts of the world.
6. What Ohanaeze Said About Kanu’s IPOB Order On Attacking Buhari In Japan
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has appealed Igbos residing in Japan and Asia countries to ignore any orders emanating from the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) to attack, disgrace the Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari. President Buhari, who will arrive in Japan on Sunday to participates in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African development, holding in the City of Yokohama from August 28-30th 2019.
7. Kogi: Smart Adeyemi Reacts To Tribunal Ruling Against Melaye
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kogi West election, Smart Adeyemi, has hailed the judgment that sacked his rival, Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Concise News had reported that the Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election after sacking Melaye. Speaking on the outcome of the judgment, Adeyemi said his party was not afraid of a rerun.
8. NERC Reacts To Electricity Tariff Increase Report
The General Manager of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Usman Arabi, has said no tariff increase has been approved by the commission, Concise News reports. This news medium understands that Arabi, who is also NERC Public Affairs Officer, made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja. Arabi stated that the commission was still consulting with stakeholders.
9. Army Parades Suspected Kidnappers, Hands Them Over To Police
The Nigerian Army has nabbed and handed over three suspected kidnappers to the State Police Command after being arrested at an army checkpoint in Taraba State. Concise News learned that the suspects, a 37-year-old woman identified as Ruth Okoronkwo and her brother, as well as one Emmanuel Kelechi, a taxi driver, were nabbed by soldiers of the 20 Model Battalion, Serti manning a checkpoint at Sabin Gida along Jalingo-Wukari road. The Commanding Officer, 20 Model Battalion, Serti, Lt Col Musa Adamu, while addressing the suspects before journalists at the Police Headquarters in Jalingo assured that the Army and other sister security agencies would continue to work together against criminality in the country.
10. EPL: Salah Nets Twice As Liverpool Thrash Arsenal
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored twice as the Reds thrashed Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield to maintain their 100 per cent record in the English Premier League.
That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.