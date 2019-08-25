Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian news headlines for the last seven days.
Monday, Aug. 19:
Biafra: What German Police Told Me After IPOB Assault – Ekweremadu
Senator Ike Ekweremadu expressed confidence that the German police would fish out members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that assaulted him, Concise News reports. Ekweremadu was on Saturday molested by members of the pro-Biafra group at an outing in Germany. Read more.
Academic Disruption Likely As NASU, SSANU Begin Warning Strike
Employees tied to the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) commenced a five-day strike. They have embarked on strike because, according to them, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration had failed to show firm commitment towards resolving the issues raised by the unions, including the payment of earned allowances to members. Read more.
Tuesday, Aug. 20:
EFCC Raids Ex-Governor Ambode’s Home In Lagos
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided the home of the immediate past governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode, in Epe area of Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence. Concise News gathered that the operatives of the anti-graft agency stormed Ambode’s house on Tuesday morning around 9:45 am. Read more.
Taraba Police Killing: Suspected Kidnapper Wadume Rearrested (Video)
Suspected kidnap kingpin Hamisu Wadume, named in the clash between policemen and soldiers two weeks ago in Taraba state, was rearrested on Tuesday. It was learned that police operatives tied to the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team nabbed Wadume in the Hotoro area of Kano state. Read more.
Wednesday, Aug. 21:
President Buhari Swears In ‘Next Level’ Ministers
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in Ministers-designate for his ‘Next Level’ second term. It was gathered that the proceedings for the inauguration of the ministers-designate started with the rendition of the National anthem before the oaths of allegiance was taken in batches of five. Read more.
Police Arrest Officers Who Killed Suspected Thieves
Four policemen who killed two suspected phone thieves in Igando have been arrested the Lagos State Police Command, Concise News reports. Spokesman for the police in the state, Bala Elkana, made this known on Wednesday during a press briefing at the command headquarters in Ikeja. Read more.
Ekweremadu: South East Govs Reveal What They Will Do To Nnamdi Kanu
Governors of States in Nigeria’s South-East have issued a stern warning to the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, over his threats to attack them and other Igbo leaders abroad. In a statement on Tuesday night, the governors said should Kanu make his threat real, they would, by all means, repatriate him to Nigeria to face the wrath of the people. Read more.
Thursday, Aug. 22:
FBI Arrests 77 Nigerians In US For Internet Fraud (See Full Names)
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced the arrest of many Nigerians in an ongoing investigation related to fraud cases. The US Attorney, Nick Hanna, made this known at a press conference on Thursday in Los Angeles, California, USA. Hanna said the fraud cases involved suspects colluding with federal and state agents to dupe unsuspecting victims of their money. Read more.
Friday, Aug. 23:
What Tribunal Asked INEC To Do After Sacking Dino Melaye
The Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Tribunal has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election after sacking Senator Dino Melaye as the representative of Kogi West. Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice A.O Chijioke, gave the order while delivering the judgment on Friday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Read more.
US Court Jails Nigerian For $8.3m Healthcare Fraud
A Nigerian, Ayodeji Fatunmbi, has been jailed for 46 months by a California court for defrauding the US government over $8million Medicare charges. A statement from the US Department of Justice said the 47-year-old was sentenced for his role in a Durable Medical Equipment (DME) scheme in which the money was fraudulently billed for DME that was not medically necessary. Read more.
Saturday, Aug. 24:
APC Gave Me N13m For 2019 Presidential Election – Wadume
Notorious Kidnap Kingpin Hamisu Bala, better known as Wadume, alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) gave him N13 million for the February 23 presidential election. He also reportedly said he defrauded some politicians, including Darius Ishaku, governor of Taraba state, who allegedly gave him N6 million. Read more.
That's the roundup of top Nigerian news headlines for this week.