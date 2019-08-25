Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian news headlines for the last seven days.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu expressed confidence that the German police would fish out members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that assaulted him, Concise News reports. Ekweremadu was on Saturday molested by members of the pro-Biafra group at an outing in Germany. Read more.

Academic Disruption Likely As NASU, SSANU Begin Warning Strike

Employees tied to the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) commenced a five-day strike. They have embarked on strike because, according to them, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration had failed to show firm commitment towards resolving the issues raised by the unions, including the payment of earned allowances to members. Read more.