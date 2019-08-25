The Official Twitter account of N-Power on Sunday asked volunteers to ‘wait for information from their verified handles’ as regards device collection.

Concise News reports that in a tweet replying to a beneficiary’s query on the genuineness of some reports about release of device collection centres for Batch B volunteers, the scheme sues for patience.

Good day Npower, how true is the release of device collection centres for Batch B. I read an article where beneficiaries should go for device collection in all states.“

“Hi sir,

“Kindly wait for information from our verified handles on devices.”

Recall this online news medium did a fact-finding last week which revealed that no N-Power beneficiary has received SMS for detailed instruction on the venue and time for collection of their devices.

All N-Power beneficiaries are entitled to an electronic device which would be loaded with different applications that would further enhance the skills of the beneficiaries and afford them additional training opportunities during the duration of the programme.

The device grant is in conjunction with the Bank of Industry (BOI).

Each of the beneficiaries after being verified selects their choice device among multiple BOI pre-approved vendors.

In some cases, an amount device grant would cover the full monthly deduction cost while in other cases, the graduate authorises BOI to deduct the additional differential cost from their monthly stipends depending on the device chosen. There are indigenous local brands among the BOI pre-approved vendors.

While many of the pioneer group (2016 beneficiaries) of the N-Power scheme have collected their device, the last set of volunteers have not, thus, the constant inquiry of when they are collecting their device.

However, the scheme through its official social media account has repeatedly assured beneficiaries they are going to get their device soon. But how soon? We cannot determine.

The N-Power programme is one of the Social Investment Programmes of the Nigerian Government.

The scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.