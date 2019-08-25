Arsenal Head Coach, Unai Emery says with his side’s 3-1 loss away to Liverpool, they have ‘reduced the distance with the European champions’.

Concise News reports that Mohamed Salah scored twice after Joel Matip headed Liverpool in front while Lucas Torreira netted the visiting side’s consolation.

And after the match, the London club’s chief trainer was reacting to Arsenal’s latest Liverpool defeat.

He says: “It was not all we wanted to do in the match because we wanted to keep the ball more, but their pressing was very strong. The second half the key was the penalty. I think (it was) very soft, I think usually it is not enough.

“But we continued our way, we opened more and they gave us more space to keep the ball. In the transition they are very strong and they scored the third goal.

“It was the moment we needed to show something different – not frustration, not (heads) going down. I think we showed character, also the impact with Lucas Torreira, with (Alexandre) Lacazatte and Mhiki (Henrikh Mkhitarayan) was good.

“Some players today made one step ahead, like (Joe) Willock, I think also it was a good match for (Nicolas) Pepe and Matteo (Guendouzi). (Dani) Ceballos struggled more than last week but it is one experience more for him.

“We need to be optimistic. I think we reduced the distance with Liverpool. At the moment it’s not enough but I think we can be, in some issues, positive.”

The Spaniard concluded: “The second half I think it changed the match with that penalty.

“We keep the ball better in the second half with our players, but it’s because they played more deep after their third goal.

“Mainly for me, most important today is what we showed, our reaction.

“We can reduce distance with the tactical performance and really we can be optimistic for continuing our way.”

On Mesut Ozil’s continued absence from the team

“Today they (Ozil, Nacho Monreal and co.) are here. The players who we think they were the best physically and to play today (Saturday).”