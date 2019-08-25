Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Sunday August 25th, 2019.

Ekweremadu Attacked For Abusing Igbo Attire In Germany – Biafra Group

Former Deputy Senate President of the Nigerian Senate Ike Ekweremadu was attacked by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for abusing the Igbo attire, Concise News understands.

This news medium gathered that The Biafra National Youth League (BNYL) revealed this on Saturday while describing the Igbo attire as ‘the Lion Head Attire’.

A lot of reasons had emerged even from the Nnamdi Kanu-led IPOB as to why the lawmaker was physically assaulted in Germany.

IPOB had in a statement titled: “Operation Python Dance instigator Ike Ekweremadu disgraced by IPOB Nuremberg Family“, claimed that the former DSP was attacked because of his role in the military operation in Igboland

But the BNYL said that could not be the reason, because, according to the group, Ekweremadu and Abaribe were the two defiant Senators who voiced out against the FG’s action and even went to Court challenging it. Read more here.

What Ohanaeze Said About Kanu’s IPOB Order On Attacking Buhari In Japan

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has appealed Igbos residing in Japan and Asia countries to ignore any orders emanating from the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) to attack, disgrace the Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari, who will arrive in Japan on Sunday to participates in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African development, holding in the City of Yokohama from August 28-30th 2019.

Concise News reports that Ohanaeze youth, in a statement on Saturday, signed by Comrade Obinna Achionye, Deputy President-General of the group, said, “It was suicidal and foolishness that someone will never participate in assault proposed by him against President Buhari in Japan, and directs gullible Igbo youths to risk jail in Japan and deportations, while he enjoys in London. Read more here.

Shehu Sani Speaks On Kanu’s IPOB Order On Attacking Buhari In Japan

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the threat by Nnamdi Kanu outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to attack and disgrace President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan.

President Buhari, who will arrive in Japan on Sunday to participates in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African development (TICAD7), holding in the City of Yokohama from August 28-30th 2019.

Following the announcement of the president’s trip, Kanu’s IPOB ordered its members to ensure that Buhari should be disgraced and arrested before handing him over to security agents because he’s an alleged impostor.

Reacting to this development, the former Kaduna Central Senator, condemned the move, added that attacking the President in Japan was not the best way for IPOB to convey their grievance. Read more here.

