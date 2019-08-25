The National Economic Council (NEC) has reaffirmed that it is planning to engage N-Power beneficiaries and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in community policing, Concise News reports.

This was made known in a statement from the office of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday night.

According to the release, the governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, presented an update on the NEC ad-hoc committee set up on security and policing.

Fayemi said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has initiated the commencement of community policing.

”The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has initiated the commencement of community policing and there is a plan to consider using N-Power beneficiaries and youth corpers as police officers in their local government areas,” the information reads.

Also, the statement indicated that a full report will be given in the next NEC meeting. Read more here.

FG To Enrol Newspaper Vendors In N-Power Programme

The Federal Government has promised to enrol members of the Newspaper Vendors Association of Nigeria in the N-Power programme to enable them to acquire some skills, Concise News understands.

This news medium learned that the Labour and employment minister, Chris Ngige, made the promise on Friday in Abuja.

This happened when members of the Federal Secretariat branch of the association, led by its chairman, Desmond Obiagwu, paid him a courtesy visit.

Ngige commended the vendors for being good citizens by choosing to earn a decent living through newspaper vending, instead of engaging in criminal activities.

He expressed the government’s desire to encourage them in their efforts, stating that the federal government would enroll some of their members into the N-Power programme, a platform where Nigerians could access skills acquisition for development.

He said, “Your association has helped the labour ministry because newspaper marketing is part of information dissemination.

“Through your activity, we get information on brewing labour unrest, and try to nip them in the bud through conciliatory meetings.” Read more here.