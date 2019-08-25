Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, August 25th 2019.

Kogi: APC Reacts To Tribunal’s Ruling Against Melaye

Chairman of the Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulahi Bello, has praised the sacking of the Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye.

The Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Tribunal has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election after sacking Melaye.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice A.O Chijioke, gave the order while delivering the judgment on Friday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Concise News understands that the tribunal delivered the judgment on the back of the petition filed by Smart Adeyemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the February 26 election. Read more here.

Kogi: What PDP Said About Tribunal’s Ruling Against Melaye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is not worried about the nullification of the election of Senator Dino Melaye by the Kogi State National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

Concise News reports that a three-man panel, led by Justice A. O. Chijioke, in a unanimous judgment, accepted Smart Adeyemi’s request and ordered a fresh election in Kogi West.

Adeyemi, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had asked the Tribunal to nullify the election on the grounds that there were cases of irregularities including over-voting and non-compliance with the electoral act. Read more here.

Kogi West: Dino Melaye Reveals Why He’ll Defeat Smart Adeyemi Again

Kogi West senator Dino Melaye has boasted that he would always defeat Smart Adeyemi because the former lawmaker is his ‘political wife’ in Okun land.

Melaye made this known in an interview with Channels Television on Friday, after the Kogi State National Assembly and State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal nullified his February election.

Concise News reports that a three-man panel of the Tribunal led by Justice Anthony Chijioke, ordered a fresh election in the senatorial district. Read more here.

Kogi: Chief Judge Constitutes Panel To Probe Deputy Governor Achuba

The Chief Judge of Kogi, Justice Nasir Ajanah has formed a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct filed against Deputy Governor of the State, Simon Achuba by the state House of Assembly.

Concise News understands that Ajanah, who made this known in a statement on Friday in Lokoja said the constituted panel was in line with the provisions of section 188 of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

”By virtue of section 188 (7) (b) of the 1999 constitution, the panel has three (3) months within which to submit its report to the assembly,” he said. Read more here.

Popular Lagos Prophet Prophesises Winner Of Kogi Election

The founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Ejigbo, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Saturday, prophesied that only Senator Dino Melaye can secure victory for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State.

Concise News understands that Ayodele made this known during the release of his annual book of prophecy, “Warning To All Nations” at his church in Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos State.

He warned PDP that refusal to hand over its governorship ticket to Melaye would make PDP lose the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming election again. Read more here.

Kogi: Smart Adeyemi Reacts To Tribunal Ruling Against Melaye

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kogi West Senatorial election, Smart Adeyemi, has hailed the judgment that sacked his rival, Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Concise News had reported that the Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election after sacking Melaye.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice A.O Chijioke, gave the order while delivering the judgment on Friday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Read more here.

Kogi West: Governor Bello Reacts To Sacking Of Dino Melaye As Senator

Governor Yahaya Bello has hailed the Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Tribunal for nullifying the election that returned Dino Melaye as senator for the 9th National Assembly.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice A.O Chijioke, had on Friday in Abuja ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election after sacking Senator Melaye as the representative of Kogi West.

Concise News reports that the Tribunal delivered the judgment on the back of the petition filed by Smart Adeyemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the February 23 election. Read more here.

