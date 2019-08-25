Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Sunday, August 25th, 2019, on Concise News.

The Benue State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Merga Kachina has advised youths to learn vocational skills to reduce crime rate in the country, Concise News reports.

Kachina made the call on Wednesday in Makurdi, North-Central Nigeria, at a workshop organised for selected primary and secondary school teachers in the state.

According to NAN, the workshop was organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), in collaboration with the state government.

The state representative said that acquisition of skills would make youths to become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to the development of the society.

"If the youths acquire skills, they will be earning a living and it will go a long way in reducing restiveness and acts of criminality among them," he said.

Benue: What PDP’s Ortom Said On APC’s Akume Ministerial Appointment

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has congratulated the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume on his appointment and inauguration, Concise News reports.

This was contained in a statement on Friday signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Terver Akase in Makurdi.

Both men are two political bigwigs in Benue state. While the governor is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akume is an All Progressives Congress (APC) member.

Ortom expressed confidence in the ability of Akume to excel in his ministerial responsibilities and urged him to use his public service experience to gear on his duties.

"As an illustrious son of Benue, I wish to identify with you, and I am optimistic that your new appointment will open a new vista of greater service for the development of our dear state and the nation in genera," he said.