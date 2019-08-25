EPL: Newcastle Shock Tottenham To Claim First Victory Of New Season

Joelinton’s first-half goal gave Newcastle United a shock 1-0 victory at Tottenham on Super Sunday, securing their first points under Steve Bruce.

After a summer of discontent, Newcastle got off the mark in the Premier League thanks to some lax Spurs defending, as record signing Joelinton slotted home for his first goal for the club (27).

VAR then denied Spurs a penalty as Jamaal Lascelles and Harry Kane collided in the penalty area with 12 minutes remaining, before Lucas Moura skied a fine chance moments later.

The result already leaves seventh-place Spurs five points behind leaders Liverpool, while Newcastle remain in the bottom three.