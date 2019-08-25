The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said that it had placed all its officers and men nationwide to track the 80 Nigerians indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation over Business Email Compromise and wire fraud.

This is as the agency awaits further details of the list released at the weekend by the American security agency, even as its operatives and FBI had been working on some joint projects to tract wire fraud.

The agency’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, quoted the chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, as vowing that no stone would be left unturned in tracking and picking the suspects to face the full weight of the law to save the image of Nigeria.

According to Vanguard, Uwujaren said that both FBI and EFCC were working as partners and that its operatives were already on their toes to get the suspects to face the full weight of the law.

Only on Friday while reviewing the matter, Magu had said: “We must ensure that all Nigerians who connive with elements anywhere in the world to defraud people are fished out and adequately punished.

“For that reason, we are on the watch out for the culprits and we shall leave no stone unturned until they are apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the laws of this country. Magu, also confirmed that although EFCC and FBI had been working on two joint tracking projects codenamed ‘Operation Wire-Wire and Operation Re-wire in 2018 and 2019, the American agency was yet to contact it on the new suspects.

Asked if he was aware whether FBI had contacted the Nigerian Government on its findings, Magu said he was not aware if the American agency had forwarded its report to the Federal Government.