The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has played down speculation of possible fuel scarcity in Nigeria following the failure of petroleum marketers to load at depots for days.

Concise News learned that DPR Operations Controller for Lagos, Wole Akinyosoye, said that the government of Lagos had met with the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) with a view to resolving the problem.

“That the petroleum marketers failed to load on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday is no cause for impending fuel scarcity in the country,” he told newsmen in Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence.

“As I am talking with you we have a storage of more than two weeks supply, and as I am talking vessels are berthing and they are discharging to their depots.

“So the issue of scarcity is really not in the horizon. We reiterated this last December to let people know that scarcity is not in the offing and we are still repeating that every avenue where scarcity could happen has been blocked.

“We really want to appreciate all stakeholders in the industry in ensuring uninterrupted supply of petroleum resources since the beginning of the year.”

As for the Chairman of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Akin Akinrinade, he hopes for quick intervention for the benefit of the country.

“In the last three days we had issue with our pipeline and also with our generating sets but as a speak we have had Interpol that a new generating set is on the way from Abuja, and it has nothing to do with scarcity and we are confident that as from next week we will have a smooth operation,” he said.

“We at IPMAN now have new executive members and we have come to familiarise with DPR management and part of the issues we seize this meeting to address is also include, the issue of multiple taxation from government agencies which we know that they are just after our money.

“And we have assured government on quick compliance the safety default in our operation outlets in total compliance with the safety regulations as set by DPR for the industry.”