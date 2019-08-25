Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Is A Coward - Deji Adeyanju

Human right activist, Deji Adeyanju, has called out the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu for misleading members of the group.

He asked Kanu to come back to Nigeria and stop instigating his group members to attack Nigerian leaders.

Ranting via his facebook page, Deji attacked those defending Kanu, and called Kanu a coward that disappeared and abandoned his members when soldiers allegedly came to his house in Abia state.

Deji told Kanu to be like himself who had been bold enough to criticise Buhari while remaining in Nigeria, saying that he was arrested nine times and imprisoned thrice under Buhari’s administration.

He said that despite all his tribulations he (Deji) is still living and criticizing Buhari and his administration in Nigeria.

His words, “Some of the miscreants defending coward Nnamdi Kanu make me laugh. Small intimidation by Buhari, he compromised, collected money and ran away. If he’s man enough, he should come back. I have been arrested 9 times under Buhari; imprisoned thrice but still here.

“You can’t be saying you want Biafra and you are running away from ordinary Buhari, come back. Come back and confront Buhari like many of us are doing here. Abi, you want to achieve Biafra on Facebook?

“Was the military not outside Keffi prison waiting to re-arrest me in December, 2018? Why didn’t I run away from Nigeria like a coward? Why didn’t I also compromise & collect dollars?”