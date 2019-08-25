Benue: What PDP's Ortom Said On APC's Akume Ministerial Appointment

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has congratulated the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume on his appointment and inauguration, Concise News reports.

This was contained in a statement on Friday signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Terver Akase in Makurdi.

Both men are two political bigwigs in Benue state. While the governor is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akume is an All Progressives Congress (APC) member.

Ortom expressed confidence in the ability of Akume to excel in his ministerial responsibilities and urged him to use his public service experience to gear on his duties.

“As an illustrious son of Benue, I wish to identify with you, and I am optimistic that your new appointment will open a new vista of greater service for the development of our dear state and the nation in genera,” he said.

The governor also prayed God to grant Akume good health and wisdom to effectively pioneer the affairs of the ministry.

Akume was on Wednesday inaugurated along with 42 other ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tiv Area Traditional Council hails Akume’s appointment

In related news, the Tiv Area Traditional Council (TATC) has congratulated Senator Akume on his appointment and inauguration as the Minister Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Freddie Adamgbe, the Media Assistant to the TATC’s Chairman, Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Makurdi.

Akume served as the governor of the state for eight years as well as Senator representing Benue North West at the National Assembly for 12 years.

Adamgbe said that the council prayed God to give him the wisdom to discharge his duties creditably and wished him many years of fruitful service to his father land.

He said that the council further commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment as well as immortalising late Joseph Sarwuan Tarka by renaming the hitherto Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi after him.

Adamgbe said that the council which described the President’s action as an honour to the entire Tiv nation, further called on him to give more appointments to the Tiv people.

He said that it further expressed gratitude Rep John Dyegh, representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives for sponsoring the bill for the change of the university’s name and functional mandate which was subsequently assented to by the president.