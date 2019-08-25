BBNaija 2019: Latest News Headlines For Sunday, August 25

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Gang Housemate Khafi has won a 7.6 million Naira IVM Fox car during the ‘Proudly Nigerian’ challenge on Saturday, Concise News reports. In the first round, housemates gave passionate presentations on their Nigerian story, however, Khafi’s excellent and inspiring presentation got viewers emotional. Read more.

Nigerian sex therapist and Vlogger Ebony Lips has said that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Khafi engages in frequent sexual activities with Gedoni because she “CCD”. Concise News understands that this is a reaction to the act which has since been stirring reactions on social media. Read more.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Frodd has warned Gedoni about his romantic relationship with Khafi, Concise News reports. Speaking with Gedoni in the house garden, Frodd warned him not to break Khafi’s heart even after leaving the Big Brother House. Read more.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website.