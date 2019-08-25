Gedoni has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 house.

Concise News understands that this was made known after host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu called his name as the person who had the second to the least vote.

Following the announcement of his eviction, Gedoni surprisingly went on his knees, appearing to be a sign of appreciation.

Speaking with the host about his interest in Khafi, the Cross River man stated that he fell in love with her because of her energy and passion.

He further said he had no feeling for Venita, whom he appeared to have got close to when he had issues with Khafi.

On what else he enjoyed in the house, the fashion designer said that the arena games were also his favourite.

And with regard to who Gedoni thinks would win, he tipped Mike.