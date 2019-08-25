BBNaija 2019: Big Brother Walks Jackye Out

Jackye, a contestant of 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has been evicted from the “Pepper Dem” edition of the reality TV show.

Ebuka announced her eviction after scaring Frodd and Mike as the initial names he mentioned.

After calling her to the stage, the 23-year-old Nigerian stated that her challenge in the house was the people who surrounded her.

She said that a number of them have negative energy which she emphasised made her unhappy and reserved.

When asked who she would miss most, Jackye wasted no time in mentioning her close in-house friend, Mike.

She stressed that her friendship with UK-based Nigerian was indeed mutual, she regarded to him as a “big brother” who is always emotionally present for her.

Speaking on her next project, the ex-BBNaija housemate stated she would be embarking on her Artificial Intelligence project.

When asked who she would prefer to win the show, Jackye said she would prefer a lady to win, hence, routed for Mercy.