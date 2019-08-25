BBNaija 2019: Big Brother Strikes Two Housemates

Overseer of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house, Biggie has issued strikes to Mercy and Tacha for disobeying the rules of the reality TV show.

Concise News understands that Big Brother gave the strike on Sunday evening prior to the eviction show.

According to him, Mercy violated the rule after she engaged in a violent conversation with her boyfriend, Ike.

Information has it that the Abuja based contestant got angry at her man which further made her to break up with him after she called him names.

Meanwhile, stating the cause of Tacha’s strike, the overseer who is always watching made it clear that she has severally disobeyed the rules of the house in her area of disposition.

This he said after he showed her some of the videos of her wrongdoings.

Using the article 14 rule one as an emphasis, he said she has always appeared rude to the authorities of the show, just as much as she has always given rude replies when questioned.

Big Brother also noted that Tacha has always acted nonchalant about show because she has always repeated the number of days she has to spend in the house.

Making it the second strike for the “Portharcourt first daughter,” he made it clear that if issued another strike, she will be disqualified from the “Pepper Dem” edition.