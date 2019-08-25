BBNaija 2019: Big Brother Evicts Gedoni

Organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), has on Sunday, August 25th, evicted Gedoni out of the “Pepper Dem” edition of the reality TV show.

Concise News understands that this was made known after Ebuka, the host, called his name as the person who has one of the lowest votes.

Following the announcement of his eviction, Gedoni, surprisingly went on his knees as a form of appreciation.

Speaking with the host about his interest in Khafi, the Cross River boy stated that he fell in love with her because of her energy and passion.

He further went ahead to clarify that he had no feeling for Venita, who he appeared to have got close with when he had issues with his in-house girlfriend.

When asked what else he enjoyed beside the UK-based Nigerian, the fashion designer stated the arena games were also his favourite.

As usual, Ebuka requested to know who he feels will win the show, in his response, he mentioned Mike.