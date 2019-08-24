With the increase in the rate of Nigerian celebrities’ marriages hitting the rock, Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda has opened up on what led to divorce in her first marriage.

In a recent interview, the stunning actress narrated that her first marriage to Question Mark label boss, Dejo Richards ended as a result of domestic violence.

The marriage which produced a child also crashed amidst other allegations.

According to Chinda, her first marriage was built on the wrong foundation.

Twelve years after the crash of her first marriage in 2016, the actress found love again in the hands of another man Victor Coker who gave her reasons to fall in love again.