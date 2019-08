Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has maintained that Paul Pogba remains on penalty duty.

Pogba was knocked by fans for missing a spot kick in the 1-1 draw with Wolves on Monday.

Before the kick, Pogba and Rashford talked with themselves on who will take it.

However, the coach has said he won’t blame the two over the miss.

“I’m sure you’re going to see Paul Pogba score a pen for United again,” the manager said.

“We’re practising pens still and Marcus and Paul are still on them.”