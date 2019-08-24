The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has appealed Igbos residing in Japan and Asia countries to ignore any orders emanating from the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) to attack, disgrace the Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari, who will arrive in Japan on Sunday to participates in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African development, holding in the City of Yokohama from August 28-30th 2019.

Concise News reports that Ohanaeze youth, in a statement on Saturday, signed by Comrade Obinna Achionye, Deputy President-General of the group, said, “It was suicidal and foolishness that someone will never participate in assault proposed by him against President Buhari in Japan, and directs gullible Igbo youths to risk jail in Japan and deportations, while he enjoys in London.

“Asia countries are not like Europe where someone will engage in activities against a visiting African President without heavy sanction and punishment by the host country.

“So, we call on Igbos staying in Japan to remember that Igbos are not traditionally violent people and will never identify with terrorism, gradually Ipob had lost the consciousness as a defender of Igbos now ranking as a violent group capable of carrying arms in the nearby future.”

Reacting to the crowd that welcomed the former Senate President in Enugu, the Ohanaeze youths said: “We wish to disassociate ourselves from the rented crowd that received Ike Ekweremadu at Enugu airport.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide observed that a desperate Enugu lawmaker from Ezeagu LGA who’s a stooge of Ekweremadu in Enugu State House of Assembly, went to Onitsha main market and Ogbete Enugu market to persuade touts and beggars to masquerade as Ohanaeze youths to give the impression that Igbo Youths give Ekweremadu a rousing welcome.

“Contrary to his expectations, he was betrayed by lack of communication skills exhibited by a 60 years old man parading himself as a Youth leader, though, we condemned the attack on Ekweremadu in Germany but we are not involved in the deceitful outing.

”We will sanction the lawmaker appropriately,” Comr Achionye said.