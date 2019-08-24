The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied giving Notorious Kidnap Kingpin, Hamisu Bala, better known as Wadume, N13 million for the February 23 presidential election.

Concise News had reported that Wadume also alleged that he defrauded some politicians, including governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, who allegedly gave him N6 million during the election.

Wadume, who said he dropped out of school after junior secondary education makes this shocking revelation about his criminal activities with Saturday Sun Newspaper.

But in a statement on Saturday, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, said his party did not have a budget for thugs in the last general election, adding that it will never allocate resources to a kidnapper or murderer.

Issa-Onilu said the era where money was given to hoodlums ended with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“It is expected that the alleged kidnapper, having come face to face with justice, would throw whatever he could lay his hands on into the fray,” he said.

“In any case, our party did not have budget for thugs. Unlike the period when the ruling party dipped hands into the public treasury to fund political campaigns and elections, APC had to rely on its own resources. Even if we had all the money, we would never allocate money for kidnappers and murderers. That era ended with PDP.

“Perhaps, he can name whoever gave him money. Definitely, it was not APC. From his purported confession, he claimed to be a PDP member before he went on to contest under another party.”